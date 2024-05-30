BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZPW traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.75. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.