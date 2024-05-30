Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,044. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

