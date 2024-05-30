Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.42

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.42 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 165775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Blue Bird Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

