Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

