Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Block were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

