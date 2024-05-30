Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares in the company, valued at $65,903,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 3,372,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,335. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

