Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the April 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BSL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
