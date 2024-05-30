Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the April 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

