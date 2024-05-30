BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BUI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 44,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,848. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

