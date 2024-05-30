Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 219.7% from the April 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Stock Down 4.8 %

Biomerica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 12,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,745. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

