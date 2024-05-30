BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $3,043,733.50 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 2nd, George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50.

On Thursday, March 28th, George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68.

BMRN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.48. 2,073,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,240. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $25,864,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

