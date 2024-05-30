Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 85,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,855. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

