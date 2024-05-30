Big Banc Split Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE BNK traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of 58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.43. Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.95.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

