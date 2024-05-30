Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.0 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.20 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 3,091,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $675,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.