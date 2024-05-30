Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on POLN
Pollen Street Group Stock Performance
About Pollen Street Group
Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pollen Street Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.