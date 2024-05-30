Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

About Pollen Street Group

POLN opened at GBX 690 ($8.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,131.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.45. Pollen Street Group has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 710 ($9.07).

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

