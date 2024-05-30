Berenberg Bank Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
