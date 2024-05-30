Berenberg Bank Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of PETS stock traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 294.40 ($3.76). 995,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 251 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

