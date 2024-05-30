Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 15.5 %

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

