Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of BNED stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 21,863,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

