Barclays Trims Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $16.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 13,278,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,477. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

