Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Scott G. Toothaker Buys 4,476 Shares

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 24,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

