BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.41 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

