Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$132.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$119.42. 1,647,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,998. The company has a market cap of C$86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.42. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.