Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$119.90. The company had a trading volume of 315,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,580. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.42. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.12.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

