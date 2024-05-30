Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

