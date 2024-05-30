BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.3 %

NCBDY traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$9.25. 60,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,069. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.78.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

