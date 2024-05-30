Banana Gun (BANANA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $102.88 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $39.67 or 0.00057460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,516 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,143.76264639 with 2,593,515.9258961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.56437844 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,650,068.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.