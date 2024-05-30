BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
Shares of BCCMY remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.23.
