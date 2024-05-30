AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLQ stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

