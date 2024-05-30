AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
TSLQ stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $47.92.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.