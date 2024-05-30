AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 5,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.