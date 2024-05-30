Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

