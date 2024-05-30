AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AZO traded down $60.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,740.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,987.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,831.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

