AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Christopher Harris Buys 1,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.01. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,749. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a market cap of C$469.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.00.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.