AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Christopher Harris Buys 1,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$19,850.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.01. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,749. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a market cap of C$469.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

