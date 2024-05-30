Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AUTO traded up GBX 113.20 ($1.45) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 843.80 ($10.78). The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 714.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,355.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 849 ($10.84).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

