Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in May

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $23.20.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, CEO David A. Hedges bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $181,739. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

