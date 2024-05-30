AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.34. 5,070,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,697,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

