AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 4,479,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 36,934,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

