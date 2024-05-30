Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATLCL opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

