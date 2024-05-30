ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 367.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASX Stock Performance

Shares of ASXFY traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. ASX has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

