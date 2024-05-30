AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £118 ($150.70).

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($136.65) to GBX 9,900 ($126.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($153.26) to £130 ($166.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

AZN stock opened at £120.44 ($153.82) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.83) and a 52 week high of £124.88 ($159.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,823.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

