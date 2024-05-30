AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,162,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,273 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

