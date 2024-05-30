AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) vs. U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Head-To-Head Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AssetMark Financial and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AssetMark Financial and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 19.92% 12.93% 10.00% U.S. Global Investors 13.08% 3.05% 2.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.58 $123.12 million $1.91 17.86 U.S. Global Investors $15.07 million 2.41 $3.15 million $0.12 21.75

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. AssetMark Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats U.S. Global Investors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

