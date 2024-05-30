ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 700,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

ASLN traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

