Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ASHTY traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.12. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $221.86 and a 1 year high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.09. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

