Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0-178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.20 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

ASAN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

