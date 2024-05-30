Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

