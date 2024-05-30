Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

