Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMNF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 5,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

