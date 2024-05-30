Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of ARBKF stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.14 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £656,250.21 and a P/E ratio of 0.06.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
