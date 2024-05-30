Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of ARBKF stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.14 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £656,250.21 and a P/E ratio of 0.06.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.