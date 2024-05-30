Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.12. 151,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,917. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

