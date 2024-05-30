Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARES. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

ARES opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,939,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at $27,939,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $264,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

