Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 83.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

